Salaries increase July 1 for most statewide elected officials in Montana

The survey notes that elected officials may choose to not accept all or part of the raise. And not all state officials have taken them in the past.

Gianforte, a multimillionaire and high-tech entrepreneur, has said he will donate his entire salary to various philanthropies in the state. A spokeswoman for the governor said Friday he will donate the salary on a quarterly basis and expected an announcement to be made soon on where the first allocation will go.

There are 69 people impacted by this survey. The Department of Administration said Friday it did not immediately know if any official has declined the increase.

According to the survey, the governor is to be paid $122,693 as of July 1, which is $4,296 more than what was set in 2019.

The salary for the Montana governor ranked third out of the five states as of June 2020. Idaho’s governor topped the list with $138,302, followed by North Dakota with $135,364 and by Montana with $118,397. South Dakota’s salary for the top executive was $116,400 and Wyoming’s governor was paid $105,000.

That set the average at $122,693.