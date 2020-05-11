Rosendale challengers see pandemic changing, improving odds in US House primary

“There are hospitals that are taking the COVID patients and others that aren’t, and why should they be prevented? It’s absurd,” she said. “What’s really disturbing to me is what they consider elective. When you’re walking around bone on bone, I could give you a dozen people I know right now. That’s not elective, they have no quality of life.”

Stapleton, Montana’s secretary of state, watched the business fallout from the pandemic show up in the licensing data in his office. The number of businesses that didn’t pay the fee to re-register with the state was off 11% from the previous year in just a few weeks. There’s been a lot of stress on businesses as the ones deemed nonessential were forced to close. Congress has spent trillions in response to the one-two punch of the health crisis and the business crisis. The challenges of the getting those major decisions right, should change the race, he said.

“We don’t even know how bad it is. We don’t know how big the iceberg is underneath the water,” Stapleton said. “If voters aren’t looking for something different, they probably ought to be because if we’re just electing ideologues who are going to throw bombs back and forth at each other, tit for tat, all that is not going to get us anywhere."