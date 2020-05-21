Rock slide closes Craig Frontage Road, crew hopes to have it cleared by weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews are working to remove a substantial rock slide from the Craig Frontage Road Thursday morning that has left both lanes of travel blocked.

Recent weather caused a cliff along the road to give way, resulting in the rock pile covering the roadway.

"We are hoping to have it open and safer fopr travelers by Memorial Day weekend," said John Sharkey, with the Montana Department of Transportation.

Rock slides in the canyon between Sieben and Hardy Creek are common, but this one was unusually large, according to Sharkey.

"The most important takeaway from this event is no one got hurt," Sharkey said.

Crews on scene were still evaluating the slope late Thursday morning for potential further erosion and working to reduce the size of the boulders for safe removal.

MDT recently finished a $15.8 million rockfall mitigation project along the interstate in the canyon but the Craig Frontage Road was not a part of that project.

Motorists are asked to monitor the MDT Road Report site for changes in the road closure.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.