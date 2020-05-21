Rock slide closes Craig Frontage Road, crew hopes to have it cleared by weekend

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Montana Department of Transportation crews work to clear a substantial rockslide from the Craig Frontage Rd. caused by recent weather Thursday morning. John Sharkey with MDT says he hopes to have the road cleared by the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
Montana Department of Transportation crews work to clear a substantial rockslide from the Craig Frontage Rd. caused by recent weather Thursday morning. John Sharkey with MDT says he hopes to have the road cleared by the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
Montana Department of Transportation crews work to clear a substantial rockslide from the Craig Frontage Rd. caused by recent weather Thursday morning. John Sharkey with MDT says he hopes to have the road cleared by the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
Montana Department of Transportation crews work to clear a substantial rockslide from the Craig Frontage Rd. caused by recent weather Thursday morning. John Sharkey with MDT says he hopes to have the road cleared by the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
Crews are working to remove a substantial rock slide from the Craig Frontage Road Thursday morning that has left both lanes of travel blocked.
Recent weather caused a cliff along the road to give way, resulting in the rock pile covering the roadway.
"We are hoping to have it open and safer fopr travelers by Memorial Day weekend," said John Sharkey, with the Montana Department of Transportation.
Rock slides in the canyon between Sieben and Hardy Creek are common, but this one was unusually large, according to Sharkey.
"The most important takeaway from this event is no one got hurt," Sharkey said.
Crews on scene were still evaluating the slope late Thursday morning for potential further erosion and working to reduce the size of the boulders for safe removal.
Motorists are asked to monitor the MDT Road Report site for changes in the road closure.
Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!