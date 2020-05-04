Restaurants, bars open as Montana lifts more virus closures

“I'm not going to lie: I didn't want to be rehired, just because it does scare me to go back at this moment," said Maxwell, whose 17-year-old daughter has a weakened immune system. “I just don't want to put myself out there."

In Helena, Brewhouse Pub & Grille manager Jackie Hudoba opened for the first time since March 16. Employees removed half the tables before the reopening and will wear masks and sanitize tables and chairs between customers, she said.

“Our phone has been busy, so I would hope,” people would come out to eat, she said. “But only having half our tables, I envision we will be doing a lot of to-go."

Montana’s rate of COVID-19 infections has steadily declined since a peak of 35 cases on March 26. The state has reported two or fewer cases per day since April 26, including two new cases Monday among 81 tests run on Sunday. The state has 457 confirmed cases with six people hospitalized, the health department said. Sixteen people have died and 404 are listed as recovered.

