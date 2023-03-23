Glacier National Park could be an important stronghold for Canada lynx in the lower 48, according to the results of a new study providing the park’s first population estimate.

Lynx are known to occupy Glacier’s 1 million acres, but where and at what densities had never been studied. To achieve a “baseline estimate,” Washington State University researchers deployed 300 motion-activated cameras during the summers of 2018-2021 with two main purposes: to find where the cats were present and to see if techniques used for other wild felines could be used to identify individual lynx.

“We knew lynx are in Glacier, they’re seen particularly in certain places … but we really didn’t have a structured study,” said Alissa Anderson, a WSU graduate student and lead author of the study published in the Journal of Wildlife Management. National Park Service carnivore biologist John Waller and WSU wildlife ecologist Dan Thornton coauthored the study.

In North America, lynx territory stretches from Alaska and Canada into smaller populations found in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, Maine, Minnesota and Colorado. The cats are known for their black ear tuffs and large feet adapted for hunting in the snow for its primary prey species, the snowshoe hare.

The study noted that no large-scale population estimate is available for the Northern Rockies, but that in the lower 48 where they are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, northwest Montana and northern Idaho are believed to have the largest populations and offer the best chance of the cats persisting as climate change is predicted to decrease habitat.

“What’s really useful about this kind of work is looking at anticipated range with climate change, and you can’t measure any of those changes unless we have baseline data,” Anderson said, adding that the design of the project makes it easily repeatable in the future.

Typically research takes place in winter to avoid bears, with bait stations to snag DNA or capture-and-collar studies to track movements. Most research also takes place on multiple-use lands where logging may alter habitat and snowmobiling is allowed to access the backcountry. Glacier, as a protected area with little winter access, rendered those techniques infeasible.

“Most lynx research happens in the winter and for good reason … but Glacier is particularly difficult to access in the winter,” Anderson said. “The roads aren’t plowed and you can’t snowmobile so it’s hard to safely get to a lot of places in the winter.”

A previous WSU study in Washington state tested the use of cameras to document lynx along trails. Anderson noted additional research has shown carnivores’ tendency to use linear pathways such as trails for ease of travel.

Camera trapping appeared to be a good fit for the Glacier study, so Anderson, two technicians and volunteers from a local citizen science group hiked the park’s trails to distribute and then pull cameras.

In addition to capturing images of lynx to confirm their presence, at some locations the team would use a second camera in an effort to view markings on the inside of the cats’ front legs. With other species, such as bobcats or leopards which tend to have much more prevalent markings, the technique is widely used to identify individuals. But for lynx, which have far more subtle markings, researchers did not know if they could achieve the same success.

Analysis allowed the scientists to identify individual animals in 75% of detections, which while low compared to other species, provided data to estimate density.

“That was exciting and it’s potentially adding tools to the toolbox for lynx conservation,” Anderson said.

By combining park-wide occupancy and density, the research estimates 1.28 lynx per 100 square kilometer, equating to about 50 animals residing in Glacier. That is a lower density than core lynx populations to the north, but still a significant number that exceeded expectations, the researchers concluded.

On the southern edge of lynx range, habitat becomes more marginal with lower densities of prey species. That makes the lower 48 population of lynx potentially more vulnerable to factors such as climate change, Anderson said.

“It’s generally anticipated that lynx range will contract with climate change,” she said. “One thing we kind of talk about is this boreal habitat that will have an upslope migration with climate change. Glacier could be an important refugia in Montana due to some of its geographic characteristics because there is a lot of elevation above the current range.”

Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman said the Park Service agreed with the study’s findings that Glacier currently has large enough tracts of habitat to support a healthy lynx population, and that the park should be considered important for conservation.

“It's possible the park could be a climate refuge for lynx,” she said. “The park has adequate habitat for the existing lynx population, but many unknowns exist that could change this significantly.”

Kerzman added that it could be possible for the park to hold more lynx depending on habitat and food sources, but generally populations are not very dense.

Doug Mitchell, executive director for Glacier National Park Conservancy, said the organization has funded work on rare species in the park such as wolverines, and saw a need due to the fact a lynx population survey had never been done. He also saw benefits in using newer camera trapping technology and the opportunity to pick up information on other species as well. Through private philanthropy, the organization put more than $275,000 toward funding the research.

“It’s kind of a triple win, we get important data on a specific species, it’s technology being used in a new way, and it’s also providing a bunch of other data for researchers,” Mitchell said.