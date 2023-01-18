Report urges support for road and bridge infrastructure projects in Montana

Montana faces big challenges on many of its critical transportation routes, including road and bridge deterioration, improving transit safety and handling more volume to support economic development, according to a report released Wednesday by a nonprofit group.

The ”Keep Moving Montana Forward” report by TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based group founded in 1971, calls on the state to provide a well-kept, safe and efficient 21st century network of roads and bridges to support its residents and economic growth. It also says the state of Montana will need to invest more in its transportation system.

The state’s population, which as of July 1 was estimated at 1,122,867, has increased by 22% since 2000 and vehicle travel has increased 30% from 2000 to 2019, Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research for TRIP, said during a news conference.

The study notes that nearly 214,000 full-time jobs in Montana in businesses such as tourism, retail, agriculture and manufacturing rely on a reliable and safe transportation safety network.

These workers earn about $7.3 billion in wages and contribute $1.3 billion in taxes.

The report includes a list of the state’s top 20 “transportation challenges.” Joining in on a Zoom conference call Wednesday hosted by TRIP were Malcolm “Mack” Long, Montana Department of Transportation director, and David Smith, president of the Montana Infrastructure Coalition, a nonpartisan group that seeks funding solutions for infrastructure needs.

Topping the state list of projects is the replacement or repair of deteriorating and aging bridges.

The study noted, based on information provided by the Federal Highway Administration based on state data, that 30% of Montana’s major roads are in poor or mediocre condition. It said 13% of the major local and state maintained roads are in poor condition and 17% are in mediocre condition.

It said these poor conditions cost the average driver $526 per year in annual vehicle operating costs, or $427 million per year statewide.

The study offered a look at three locations. It stated that 32% of the pavement conditions on major roads in Billings are rated poor and 21% are mediocre. In Missoula, 29% of the major roads are poor and 20% are mediocre. In Great Falls, 31% are poor and 23% are mediocre.

The report also found that 7% of the state’s bridges are in poor/structurally deficient condition, 62% are in fair condition and 31% are in good condition.

It calls for Interstate 90 pavement repair in Billings, Bozeman, St. Regis to Missoula, and Hardin to Wyoming. It also notes that additional bypass segments need to be completed in Billings.

The report notes that Interstate 15 between Helena and Great Falls is in need of increased capacity, roadway repairs, bridge repairs and deck treatments.

It also says U.S. Route 12 in Lewis and Clark County needs pavement repairs and to increase capacity.

Moretti said a well-maintained transportation system was necessary for Montana to continue to grow.

Moretti noted the Montana Legislature passed the Bridge Road Safety and Accountability Act in 2017, which increased funding for transportation by about $40 million a year. He said two-thirds of that funding went to local governments and the rest is going to the state for road, bridge and highway improvements.

The Bridge and Road Safety Accountability Act of 2017, or House Bill 473, was championed by the Montana Infrastructure Coalition.

Moretti said the federal infrastructure and jobs act passed in late 2021 added more funds.

He said the additional money was critical in helping the state move forward with projects, such as road repair needed after flooding in southwest and southcentral Montana.

Long said his department likes what TRIP does.

“Our whole goal is to make sure the roads are safe and maintained well…” he said, adding Montana is the fourth-largest state in the nation.

“We have thousands of miles of road that cover a very vast area,” Long said.

He said Montana is seeing a lot of growth, mainly in the western part of the state but other parts as well.

Smith said the increasing population and higher vehicle counts have raised concerns.

“We are very nervous about what is ahead and we want to make sure we have a good plan for that,” he said.

The federal government provides about 85% of the funding used by MDOT, but that means Montana has to come up with the remainder on its own.

Smith the said the MDT providing a long range strategic plan has allowed opportunities for more grants to come in.

“By having a plan ready to go we are able to capitalize when another state doesn’t use its funding,” he said, noting that $119 million came to Montana last year that way.

“At the end of the day we got some big pretty issues to solve,” Smith said, adding there are 2,000 off-system bridges, which are bridges not on the federal highway system.

He said the bridges cannot handle more weight. There is a lot of inventory that needs to be dealt with in the form of 80-year-old wooden bridges.

“This is a forward-looking document to address this and points where needs are," Smith said.

The report noted that 7% of the state’s bridges are rated poor/structurally deficient, 62% are rated fair and 31% are rated good.

It said most bridges are designed to last 50 years before getting a major overhaul. In Montana, 41% of the state’s bridges are 50 years or older.

The study also touched on traffic safety, noting that 1,008 people were killed in traffic crashes from 2017-2021. It said improving safety can be achieved through more improvements in vehicle safety, driver, pedestrian and bicyclist behavior and improvements to roadway safety features.

It said that traffic crashes in Montana caused $1.2 billion in economic costs in 2020. This includes work and household productivity losses, property damages, medical costs, legal costs and emergency services.

Moretti said TRIP has produced nearly 600 reports on national and state transportation systems in its more than 50-year history.

TRIP states it is sponsored by insurance companies, equipment manufacturers, labor unions, transportation advocates and businesses involved in transit engineering and construction.

To read the report, go to https://bit.ly/3XH4zkc.

Watch the news conference on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3WgvWAd.