Report: Farms were Montana's deadliest workplaces in 2019

“The data clearly shows that too many workers are being killed and face dangerous working conditions on the job,” Al Ekblad, executive secretary with the Montana AFL-CIO, said.

The state reported 19 of those deaths were in natural resources and mining (which includes agriculture), there were five each in construction and the leisure and hospitality industries, four in trade, transportation, and utilities, two in education and health services, and one in local government. The chart does not say what industries the two remaining deaths were in. It notes that due to confidential criteria, the data may not add up to 38.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Dec. 16 there were 5,333 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2019, a 2% increase from 2018. It noted this was the largest annual number since 2007 and that a worker died every 99 minutes from a work-related injury during the year.

There were 28 states that had more fatal injuries in 2019 than in 2018, while 21 states had fewer. Numbers for one other state and the District of Columbia remained the same, the federal report noted.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, fishing and hunting workers topped the list, followed by logging, pilots and roofers. Farmers were farther down the list, below steel workers and above maintenance workers.