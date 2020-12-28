Report: Farms were Montana's deadliest workplaces in 2019

The year 2019 was slightly more deadly than 2018 in Montana workplaces, and farming was the most dangerous industry last year, according to the recently released annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.
The report released last week by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry says the state had 38 work-related fatal injuries in 2019, a 35.7% increase over the prior year. It says 16 of the 2019 deaths, or 42%, occurred on farms.
“I don’t think it’s surprising at all,” said Austin Grazier, director of agriculture safety for the Montana Farm Bureau, which has 20,000 member families. “The agriculture industry is inherently risky, but it is a good reminder for us to work on safety on farms and ranches and put safety in a preeminent position on all of our operations."
The state reported that 30 to 40 work-related fatalities per year is considered to be the average in Montana. Officials noted that the years 2018, 2014 and 2013 tied for the lowest number of workplace injuries on record, with 28. The highest number of workplace fatalities in the state was 65 in 1992, according to a state chart that goes back to 1991.
A survey found 37 of Montana’s fatalities were private industry workers and one was a government employee. Six of the fatalities were women and 32 were men.
“The data clearly shows that too many workers are being killed and face dangerous working conditions on the job,” Al Ekblad, executive secretary with the Montana AFL-CIO, said.
The state reported 19 of those deaths were in natural resources and mining (which includes agriculture), there were five each in construction and the leisure and hospitality industries, four in trade, transportation, and utilities, two in education and health services, and one in local government. The chart does not say what industries the two remaining deaths were in. It notes that due to confidential criteria, the data may not add up to 38.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Dec. 16 there were 5,333 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2019, a 2% increase from 2018. It noted this was the largest annual number since 2007 and that a worker died every 99 minutes from a work-related injury during the year.
There were 28 states that had more fatal injuries in 2019 than in 2018, while 21 states had fewer. Numbers for one other state and the District of Columbia remained the same, the federal report noted.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, fishing and hunting workers topped the list, followed by logging, pilots and roofers. Farmers were farther down the list, below steel workers and above maintenance workers.
Laurence Hubbard, president and chief executive officer with the Montana State Fund, the state’s largest workers’ compensation provider for nearly 25,000 businesses and organizations, said the number of workplace deaths this year is just 9% higher when looking at a 10-year average.
But he said the issue is about more than data points.
“We’re talking about human lives, and it’s tragic to lose that many Montana lives each year needlessly,” Hubbard said.
He said it does not help that Montana has a lot of rural roadways that are not regulated by signage or railroad crossroads.
Hubbard also noted he was not surprised that some of the fatalities were people operating their own businesses and not running a big shop, but were doing what they have to every day to get the job done.
Grazier said the Montana Farm Bureau offers agriculture safety programs to cultivate a culture of safety on farms and ranches.
“Safety should be on the forefront of farmers’ and ranchers’ minds when doing anything,” he said.
The state survey offered more details:
Eight of the deaths were roadway incidents, five were from exposure to harmful substances, five were from contact with objects or equipment, four were from falls, four were non-roadway incidents involving vehicles, four were violence from people or animals, two each were from pedestrian-vehicle incidents and aircraft incidents and one was from fires and explosions.
The state reported that 16 of the deaths were from multiple traumatic injuries, six were from poisonings, toxic, noxious or allergic effects, four were due to internal injuries and blood vessels of the trunk, three were inter-cranial injuries and three were gunshot wounds.
The state said two were due to asphyxiations, strangulations and suffocations, and one each were attributed to drownings, burns and corrosions, surface wounds and burns and traumatic injuries to bones, nerves and the spinal cord.
Also, the report found wage and salary workers had 18 workplace fatalities, while self-employed workers had 20.
Older workers seemed to take the brunt of the deaths with 11 fatalities who were 55-64, nine who were 65 and older, four who were 45-54, 36 who were 35-44, one who was 20-24 and two who were 18-19, according to the survey.
Ekblad said one of the saddest fatality statistics nationwide is the increase in deaths among workers over 65.
“This trend is being driven by an economic system that doesn't provide workers with resources to retire with dignity,” he said. “Instead of being at home enjoying a retirement they deserve, they are out trying to do jobs that may be more than their bodies can deliver.”
Ekblad said there is a good chance an increase in workplace injuries and illnesses will be seen in 2020.
“Workplace fatalities may drop, but workplace illness-related deaths will probably increase,” he said. “Additionally, the occupations that have the highest level of workplace fatalities are mostly considered ‘essential’ under most COVID protocols, so the majority of workers were still on the job.”
He said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the lowest number of worksite inspectors since the agency was formed. At the same time the federal government has cut back safety regulations on mining.
"Instead of passing life-saving regulations for workers during the pandemic, regulations and budgets have been cut," he said.
Ekblad said such deaths are preventable.
“As a country we have a moral obligation to provide the regulations and inspections to allow workers to safely go home to their families at the end of the day,” he said.
The census is done nationwide by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and is aimed at increasing safety in the workplace.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.