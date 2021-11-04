 Skip to main content
Remains found last year near Poplar are identified

GREAT FALLS — The remains of a body found last year on an island in the Missouri River east of Poplar have been identified, Roosevelt County officials said.

The remains belong to Jason Azure of Wolf Point, who went missing in April 2018 when he jumped into the river to try and help two people who were struggling in the cold, fast-moving water, Undersheriff John Summers told ABC Fox Montana.

The people who had been struggling made it back to shore, but Azure did not. The water temperature at the time was 42 degrees (6 degrees Celsius), officials said.

A fisherman initially found some remains in June 2020 and reported it to law enforcement. More remains were found this spring DNA tests confirmed they belonged to Azure, Summers said.

