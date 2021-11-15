Reflecting on water: Montana operators look back on summer of drought

Around 200 people recently filled a ballroom at Montana State University for the first in-person meeting of its kind in two years. After a summer of drought, MSU’s three-day fall water school hosted water operators from across the state.

“I would argue that the job has never been tougher, managing water and wastewater systems,” Professor Craig Woolard, MSU’s civil engineering department head and organizer of the Oct. 26 event, said at the opening.

The school came as the state has begun to revise its drought management plan and at least a couple of Montana cities are looking into water infrastructure, including with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. This summer saw the state’s biggest drought in at least 20 years, and U.S. Drought Monitor data from the day the school started still had the entire state in severe drought.

The school had gone virtual last year and Woolard said about 80 people attended online this year. He said the event mainly provides operator training, but it also has presentations on topics of interest. This year included a panel of officials from a state agency, a water district and three cities who discussed water conservation and lessons learned this summer.

“A number of communities have had to do things this summer that they don’t typically have to do,” Woolard said at the panel’s introduction, where he served as moderator. “I thought it would be a good idea to learn about what the different communities in Montana are doing from a water conservation standpoint.”

August numbers in June

This year looked pretty good at first, based on snowpack, according to panelist Ann Schwend, a water resource planner with the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. But that snow came out very quickly, she said, and by June 15 it was almost all gone as demand ramped up.

“When you have a drought like we had this summer, most of your consumptive use is going to be lawn and garden applications, and as it gets hotter and drier for longer periods of time, people are watering their yards for longer, and so we’re seeing a huge increase in demand,” Schwend said.

Demand patterns seemed to move up in the calendar. Helena’s daily water use approached its 15 million-gallon capacity in June, something it usually didn’t see until August, according to panelist and the city's Public Works Director Ryan Leland. He said short staffing slightly limited capacity as Helena operators worked overtime to keep up.

Billings’ demand rose sharply around the same time and stayed high for three months, Public Works Director Debi Meling said. She said triple-digit temperatures led to equipment overheating and the treatment plant was strained under a peak demand of around 57 million gallons a day.

“We hit it in June this year, which is shocking and not good,” Meling said, adding Billings’ water use usually doesn’t peak until July or August. “This year really happened differently than we expected.”

Bozeman likewise saw a June surge, according to panelist Jessica Ahsltrom, the city’s water conservation program manager. For the first time, Bozeman used its 2017 drought management plan, the first of its kind for the city.

Bozeman’s July drought declaration was based on its monitoring tool, Ahlstrom said, which looks at factors like stream flow, snowpack and national drought data. The city updated its proposed declaration from stage one to stage two out of four as conditions worsened in the time it took to reach the city commission, Ahlstrom said.

All three cities primarily rely on surface water and imposed some form of restrictions to limit irrigation, which composes a large portion of municipal water use. In Bozeman’s case, half of summer residential use goes into landscaping, Ahlstrom said.

Across the board, the public largely responded. Bozeman met the 20% reduction goal under its drought plan and Helena and Billings saw usage reduced with water restrictions. Meling said Billings, which imposed a Monday watering restriction in August, saw demand drop by over half in 24 hours.

“I’m actually stunned at how responsive Helena and Billings were,” Woolard said. “That 50%, like almost overnight, there is something to learn there.”

Panelists discussed what messages seemed to work well. Leland said one impactful point seemed to be the importance of Helena’s water supply to fire protection, since fire hydrants use the same system as homes. Another panelist touted water bills themselves as an effective message.

Putting a price on drought

Ron Edwards, general manager of the Big Sky water and sewer district, spoke on the panel and presented earlier that day about the district’s metering system. He called rates the old-school way to manage water demand.

“I’m a big believer that if it gets expensive to irrigate, people will do less of it,” Edwards said at the panel. “I get asked all the time: 'When are we going to run out of water?' My response is, as long as I can set rates and charges, we can go a long time just by making it very expensive to water.”

Big Sky launched a customer portal with its advanced metering system early this year that can monitor water use and provide customers usage alerts that can catch leaks, Edwards said. Unlike the city systems, the resort area has imposed irrigation restrictions for years to be consistent, given its many visitors.

Each system represented at the panel has a tiered rates system that charges higher rates with higher use for at least a portion of its users. Billings only had to impose restrictions for three weeks, Meling said, and June bills going out may have factored into falling demand.

Bozeman also has a customer portal, as well as drought surcharges that increase with drought stages, according to Ahlstrom. For the first two drought stages, she said the charges are designed to balance out meeting reduction goals so water bills would stay roughly the same. Under stage two, that meant a 47% surcharge for the upper three tiers.

“The intent of that is to, yes, bring in revenue that we’re losing to keep the lights on at the utility, but admittedly it’s also to send a price signal,” Ahlstrom said at the panel. “We got a lot of pushback on that.”

The surcharge became a messaging issue because of Bozeman’s billing system and the timing of drought declarations. The city warned people about the stage two, 47% charge in August, Ahlstrom said. But by Aug. 31 the city had rolled back to stage one and the surcharge ended up being 11%, since they could only choose one charge for the month.

Ahlstrom said they hoped to look into that over winter.

The week after the water school, the governor’s office announced a program to help eligible households that meet resource and income requirements pay water and sewer bills. The program has $3.8 million in federal funds, including from ARPA.

Closed basin

“You all talked about tiered rates being an effective price signal,” Woolard said. “But that’s only for the treated water. You don’t have a price signal if you’re using a ditch or an exempt well.”

Exempt wells can be used for homes or livestock and operate under certain requirements, including drawing no more than 10 acre-feet per year. An acre-foot is the amount of water to fill one acre one foot deep.

Schwend, with DNRC, said establishing these wells generally just involves a certificate of completion, which basically says the well exists.

“It’s not an actual water right review, it’s just looking at it through the exempt well process,” Schwend said at the panel. “So we have this conundrum where we’re allowing these developments to occur and we’re not paying attention to how much water is available and what that is doing to the hydrology of the system on everyone else who’s relying on that water.”

The Upper Missouri is a closed basin, which Schwend said makes it very difficult to get new water rights. She said the system of water administration can drive developers to use exempt wells, even when a community system might make more sense.

The state Legislature closed the Upper Missouri in 1993, with some exceptions, due to water shortages and senior hydropower rights, according to the Missouri Headwaters Basin Study this year.

Agriculture has historically been the main use of Upper Missouri water while municipal and industrial use makes up 1% of total consumptive use, according to the study by DNRC and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Larger systems like Helena and Bozeman mostly rely on surface water compared to smaller communities that usually use groundwater.

Water operator Duke Gilman attended the panel from Sheridan in southwest Montana, which has more than 400 connections and relies on groundwater. He said the town imposed water restrictions this summer and did fine, but he wonders how sustainable the supply is.

“It can only be recharged so fast, I just think we should look to the future,” Gilman said. “We don’t have a lot of options, but I think conservation is really key.”

Melissa Gonser with the state Department of Environmental Quality, another attendee, asked if anyone had discussed limiting development. Ahlstrom said it hasn’t been seriously discussed in Bozeman as far as she knew.

“Even if the city of Bozeman said OK, we’re shutting the borders down to the city,” Ahlstrom said, “there’s still land right outside that line that can be developed by the county.”

“But is it connected to the Bozeman water system?” Gonser said.

“No, it wouldn’t be if it wasn’t annexed,” Ahlstrom said.

“But it’s connected to the regional water resources,” Woolard said.

Building a better sponge

Schwend, with DNRC, emphasized looking at the whole water system. She said the state should be thinking of ways to store snowmelt in the landscape like a sponge so it’s available through the summer. That could include wetlands and floodplains, which she said are a good way to capture runoff and recharge shallow aquifers.

“Floodplains are for flooding,” Schwend said, adding that development along rivers can cut off a river from its floodplain. “We’re basically creating a fire hose, and that water is leaving our system rapidly and we no longer have access to use that water during the hot, dry season.”

Prickly Pear Land Trust saw the effects of reconnecting Sevenmile Creek with its floodplain northwest of Helena. The trust acquired over 2 miles of the stream in 2016 as part of its Peaks to Creeks initiative and has been restoring it since then.

The stream had been straightened years ago for unclear purposes. It ended up carving itself into a trench, with places where the banks were 14 feet above the streambed, according to Nate Kopp with the trust. With the creek rerouted to meander in its original floodplain, he said the water became more accessible to the landscape and groundwater levels rose by 7 to 10 feet.

Expanding infrastructure

The 2017 Montana Climate Assessment concluded with high confidence that rising temperatures from climate change would reduce snowpack, shift streamflow patterns and likely stress the state's water supply, particularly in summer and early fall.

It would also worsen the persistent droughts that are a natural part of Montana's climate, the assessment concluded. Along with a need to improve the water monitoring network and models, the assessment listed water demand and management in the context of a changing climate as a key gap in current knowledge.

At least a couple of Montana cities have water projects in progress. Helena plans to use ARPA funds to replace filters at its primary treatment plant, the Independent Record reported, while Leland said it has contracted to access a deep aquifer.

Production well drilling could start as early as next summer, Leland said, depending on what test wells find. He said they’re also less short-staffed thanks to a couple of recent hires.

Billings, which draws from the Yellowstone River, has planned for years to build another treatment plant at the west end of its system to deal with growth, according to Meling. She said the plant would probably be online in two and a half years.

Bozeman’s water plan back in 2013 had determined demand would eventually outpace supply, according to Ahlstrom. Assuming similar growth and per person usage holding steady, she said that would happen in 11 years.

The committee involved in Bozeman’s 2013 water plan recommended against importing water from elsewhere due to legal, financial and environmental issues, except maybe to deal with sustained, high population growth. This year, the basin study proposed a possible water pipeline from Canyon Ferry Reservoir, The Billings Gazette reported.

The study and city plan both considered local groundwater as another option, working within existing water rights, and Ahlstrom said Bozeman’s groundwater investigation is ongoing.

Ahlstrom said the city is also looking at revising its irrigation code and is drafting a water conservation plan as a roadmap for what it can save. Ahead of the approaching gap, she said she hoped water conservation would continue and per-person usage would fall.

Billings' daily demand per capita has declined in recent years, from 218 gallons in 2012 to 189 gallons in 2019, which Meling attributed partly to more efficient water fixtures. It’s not a lot and it’s hard to say if the trend will continue, she said, but across the whole city it adds up.

At the panel, Meling said Billings learned the public could be great at helping out when they need to and this summer made many people more aware of the work of water operators.

“A lot of people are completely unaware of what we do,” Meling said. “They may hear the Yellowstone’s low, they may hear there’s a problem, but they don’t really get how it impacts them.”

