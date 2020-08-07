Red flag warning issued for Lewis and Clark County, north-central Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A red flag warning is in effect today for north-central, central, and the northern part of southwest Montana.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Friday.

Areas impacted include Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Meagher and the eastern portion of Jefferson counties as well as some north-central counties.

Breezy and gusty westerly winds will spread east across the area in the wake of a Pacific cold front through early afternoon. Although high temperatures will only be in the 70s to lower 80s, the winds will dry out the airmass, causing relative humidity to fall into the 15% to 20% range, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

The thunderstorms that occurred yesterday and overnight may have caused minor fire starts in some areas, and the dry and breezy conditions may cause rapid intensifying and spread of any new or existing fire starts, the weather service said.

There is also the potential for similarly dry and breezy conditions again on Saturday.

Breezy west to northwest winds across Central Montana today will create choppy conditions on area lakes and reservoirs, especially on Canyon Ferry where waves of 2 to 4 feet can be expected. Boaters and recreationist should be prepared for breezy conditions and choppy waters, the weather service said.

