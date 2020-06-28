Rally at Montana Capitol calls for support of human rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 100 people staged a human rights rally at the Montana Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

The group, which varied widely in age, marched around the building and chanted the names of two individuals whose deaths at the hands of police have sparked myriad protests across the country, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Along with the chants and marching, the group held a nine-minute period of silence to mark the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck. The rally ended with a five-minute "die-in" where protesters laid on the ground in silence.

"There are people in America who do not have their human rights," rally organizer Teddy Jumpp said in an interview. "This is comparatively smaller than some of the other protests, but I want people to see this."

The protest remained peaceful as has been the case with recent protests at the Capitol, and more than a dozen participants in safety vests served as a "de-escalation team." The leader of the de-escalation team declined to comment.

About 10 counterprotesters camped on a lawn across the street. They filmed the human rights rally with a video camera mounted in the back of a flatbed truck.

No police were visible during the event.