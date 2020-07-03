'Rage Against the State' rallies raise concerns of groups

Travis McAdam, with the Montana Human Rights Network, said the three events could undermine the government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With Montana's COVID-19 numbers rising again, the last thing we need are events featuring speakers who will, no doubt, rail against public health measures as affronts to freedom," McAdam said. "We should be raging against the spread of the virus, not heeding empty calls to patriotism that put more people in jeopardy."

Rage Against the State didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Rage Against the State's website says the group includes members of all political parties who are committed to liberty, shrinking governments' budgets and reducing taxes. Everyone is welcome to the three upcoming events, according to the group's Facebook page.

Rage Against the State describes itself as a group of people who are "united in our rage against any state that would have us live in a society where even the greatest entertainments are privileges granted to us by men who would rule us rather than serve us as our founding fathers decreed."

Several candidates running for statewide and local offices in November are among the speakers at the three events.