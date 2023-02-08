A fire broke out at R-Y Timber in Livingston early Tuesday and local firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

“Around 21 fire people were on scene,” said Dann Babcox, fire chief at Park County Rural Fire District No. 1. “The cause is under investigation from the state Fire Marshal Office. Crews spent 13 hours there due to the fire creeping through the walls and ceiling insulation by way of sawdust and chips. Other hot spots included oils used for lubricants throughout the mill.”

The fire was reported at 12:25 a.m.

This is the third fire that R-Y Timber has suffered in less than one year, said Dan Richards, general manager of R-Y Timber.

In September, a fire destroyed its planer building and sent one employee to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns. In May 2022, R-Y Timber’s former mill in Townsend caught fire with much of the building and machinery inside being destroyed.

“We really cannot put the cause out yet because the insurance inspector needs to verify it and we don’t want to hamper their investigation,” said Richards. “Our intention is to have everyone back to work Monday in the mill cleaning up, if the fire inspection is complete by then. We are not allowed to enter the building until it is released by the insurance inspectors. They may have to do a forensic inspection as well.”

Richards said R-Y Timber is not able to continue production because the mill building is what sustained the damage. He believes that the building will need a new roof and said that this is contingent upon labor, materials and the weather. The company’s new planer will be operational in about a month.

Located in Livingston for more than 25 years, R-Y Timber employs about 70 people. The sawmill turns timber into lumber, and produces more than 60 million feet of board each year.