PureView to offer free COVID-19 testing Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PureView Health Center in Helena will offer free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people the next two Saturdays as part of “surveillance” testing for the virus.

The free drive-thru testing is open to the general public. To be eligible, those being tested must have not had symptoms nor known exposure to someone with COVID-19. Results are available in about 5-7 days.

PureView is encouraging frontline workers to take part and no appointment is necessary. Testing will take place on June 6 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1930 9th Ave.

The testing is considered noninvasive and uses shorter nose swabs than the larger ones used in testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Health experts say that surveillance testing will be important both in tracking COVID-19 and in slowing its spread.