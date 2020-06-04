PureView to offer free COVID-19 testing Saturday

PureView Health Center in Helena will offer free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people the next two Saturdays as part of “surveillance” testing for the virus.
The free drive-thru testing is open to the general public. To be eligible, those being tested must have not had symptoms nor known exposure to someone with COVID-19. Results are available in about 5-7 days.
PureView is encouraging frontline workers to take part and no appointment is necessary. Testing will take place on June 6 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1930 9th Ave.
The testing is considered noninvasive and uses shorter nose swabs than the larger ones used in testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
Health experts say that surveillance testing will be important both in tracking COVID-19 and in slowing its spread.
“It is for us to try to find disease very early and be able to respond to it so no major big outbreak comes about. On the individual side, all it does is tell that person they don’t have the disease that day. They could get it tomorrow,” Greg Holzman state medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Human Services said. “It really doesn’t do much for that individual trying to figure out ‘Am I safe?’ It just tells you a moment in time. But it does tell us a lot for a population and trying to find something early.”
The test is not an antibody test but rather to check for an active infection. Many who contract COVID-19 may display no symptoms but still spread the virus to more vulnerable populations.
PureView Executive Director Jill Steeley said the health center was asked to do the testing as part of the state’s effort to track the virus.
“We’d like to get as many people tested as possible in the community,” she said.
PureView has 500 test kits but can order more based on interest. A similar drive-thru recently in Great Falls saw about 100 people come through the first day and a drop off the next, Steeley said.
Gov. Steve Bullock has laid out what he acknowledges is an ambitious plan of testing 60,000 Montanans a month as the state gradually reopens. He has identified places where he wants to target that testing first, such as vulnerable populations like nursing homes and assisted living centers and the employees that work there. It also includes surveillance testing of reservation communities.
Some testing is already happening in those populations and continues to be expanded. Additional plans include testing groups like front-line workers and the type of testing PureView is doing at community health centers around the state.
Lee Newspapers' Holly Michels contributed to this story.
