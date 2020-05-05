PSC kills censure of commissioner in email controversy

It remains unclear who disseminated the emails publicly but Koopman indicated through his censure motion that he believes Pinocci’s accessing of the emails and other statements about him violated the PSC’s ethical code of conduct. The censure is not punishment or retaliation, but an effort to enforce a standard of conduct at the PSC, he said.

“When a commissioner steps far outside of these reasonable limits and violates these boundaries, we ignore those violations to our peril,” Koopman told the commission. “We are saying, in effect, that no boundaries and standards exist, that we really don’t apply any ethical discipline to ourselves – that we essentially do not have any standards of professional conduct that the public can rely on.”

Relationships between Koopman and his fellow commissioners deteriorated over the last year as he has been outspoken over issues ranging from commission spending to it regulation of utilities. The commission is charged with regulating monopoly utilities such as NorthWestern Energy in the interests of balancing companies’ business interests with those of “captive” ratepayers.