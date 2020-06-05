Protesters at Montana Capitol speak out against inequality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 70 people demonstrated at the Montana Capitol Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against the killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests across the country.

The gathering included signs decrying the killing of Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd’s death, along with other high profile police-related killings of minorities, has sparked calls for reforming use of force by police and the policing of minority communities.

Retired Montana State Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson addressed the crowd, offering a historic perspective on inequality in the United States with the hope that protests calling for change now will be heard and the country will be able to heal and move forward.

“When this pandemic is over we’re still all in this together,” he said.

Pete Carparelli called for leadership among elected officials and assurances that those visiting Helena could expect fair treatment under the law.

The gathering, which remained peaceful although passionate at times, drew a handful of counter-protesters, including a trio holding a “Trump 2020” flag and a man who approached the group, told them their message would fall on deaf ears, and then quickly left.

Friday’s protest followed a gathering at the Capitol on Sunday which drew about 130 people and a smaller protest at the City-County Building a week ago. Protests have taken place for several days in other Montana cities as well.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.