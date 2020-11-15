Prices soar as ‘Montana land grab’ continues

“Our biggest issue right now is we have really low inventory,” Friedner said. “If something has been on the market for 60 or 90 days, it’s probably overpriced.”

The real estate market is usually busier in the summer before slowing down in the fall. But Friedner said it’s not clear that it will slow down this fall. In September 2019, 233 closed sales were recorded in Flathead County. A year later that number has jumped to 374 closed sales in the same month.

“It doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” she said. “High prices and low inventory. That’s the market right now.”

Friedner said that as the number of homes on the market keep dropping, more people are turning to land to build on, including developments like Northern Lights on Big Mountain. Because there can be a lag between purchasing a property and beginning construction, it can be hard to gauge just how many people are starting from scratch this year, said Whitefish Planning and Building Director Dave Taylor. He added that he’s fielded multiple calls in recent months from out-of-state developers looking to build in Whitefish.