Pre-evacuation notices lifted for Lump Gulch fire

Lump Gulch Fire

Emergency officials respond to a wildfire south of Helena Saturday.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

All pre-evacuation notices were lifted Tuesday for the Lump Gulch fire.

Notices for Sheep Mountain, Ohio Gulch, Travis Creek, Blue Sky Heights, Forest Park Estates, Jackson Creek, and Lump Gulch were lifted by Jefferson County. All pre-evacuation notices in Lewis and Clark County were lifted on Sunday.

The 1,500-acre fire ignited amid high winds Saturday near Sheep Mountain west of Clancy. About 20 homes were under mandatory evacuation in the area Saturday but orders were lifted Sunday leaving the Jefferson County pre-evacuation notices in place.

