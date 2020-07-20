Praise for farm aid, criticism for meatpackers: Under secretary's visit to Great Falls a mixed bag

Charlie Baumgarter, past president of the Montana Grain Growers Association, thanked Northey for the federal government's relief efforts but noted shortfalls in response to losses grain growers potentially face in the months ahead.

"The malt plant had to shut down for eight weeks," Baumgarter said, referring to the International Malting Company plant in Great Falls. "So we're sitting here with probably 90% of last year's barley crop in our bins. We're coming up with a pretty good crop this year, so now we're having to build bins. The risk that we run will be if that barley will go out of condition (no longer marketable for human consumption). If it (does) then we go to feed barely, and you lose $2 to $3 a bushel on that. There was no help under contract because we never lost any prices on that."

Northey noted that the CFAP was drafted quickly and not every loss contingency was included.

"It's been a challenge trying to capture some of these unique situations," Northey said. "You don't have to normally carry two years of barley. You don't expect for that to happen. (CFAP) really was designed to say, let's look at the losses that happened in that first quarter. We're trying to figure out what a next round of coronavirus food assistance program might look like."