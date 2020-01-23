A coalition of Lewis and Clark County agencies and nonprofits conducted a “poverty simulation” Thursday to illustrate the challenges faced by lower income families.
Organized by Lewis and Clark Public Health, Montana No Kid Hungry, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area and Helena Food Share, the community action poverty simulator aimed to raise awareness about poverty in the county and how elected officials, nonprofits and businesses may be able to help.
“We came together and realized we wanted a big community event to spark some change,” said Sarah Sandau, prevention program supervisor for Lewis and Clark Public Health, adding that is the first time the county has participated in a simulation.
About 11.4% of county residents earn incomes below the federal poverty level. The consequences of living in poverty go beyond financial difficulties with links to negative health effects as well, Sandau said, but organizations are working on the issue.
“We have amazing resources in our community such as Helena Food Share, Good Samaritan, United Way, Salvation Army that can help,” she said
The simulation put participants in family groups facing financial hardships. Each group then had to budget and work through the basics of life, from working to feeding their families.
“I’m really hoping to teach community members about the realities of poverty – a lot of people think it doesn’t exist in our community or that it’s not a serious issue in general,” said Rachelle Sartori, community education and outreach coordinator for Montana No Kid Hungry. “A lot of people don’t understand the compounding factors … this is really meant to get people an experiential learning opportunity to understand what it’s like to have to navigate social services.”
Satori hopes that some of the lessons learned will be practical ones for businesses and community members. The biggest issues she hears from people she works with are related to affordable housing and health-care costs.
You have free articles remaining.
“One of the biggest issues is it’s really hard to get out, it’s kind of this cyclical trap because living paycheck to paycheck you don’t have enough money to have savings or a financial cushion so if you make it just above that poverty line … if your car breaks down, if anything goes on, it just kind of plunges you right back down,” Satori said.
Good Samaritan works with many vulnerable populations, and Our Place drop-in center manager Marvin Colman said he hoped the simulation would help raise awareness on the issue of poverty.
“Our main goal in helping with this project is to get the word out there that there are people in poverty and it’s not always black and white, it’s really hard to get out,” he said.
Colman also cited a lack of affordable housing as one of the major challenges facing people locally.
“One I’ve seen recently is the price of housing has gone up so much that even people that are on the edge of poverty are now back into poverty,” he said.
Colman recommended using a free credit coach offered through the Salvation Army. The classes focus on financial aspects beyond credit to include money management.
“The more you understand about how money works in society and how to budget, the more likely you’ll be to get out of that situation, or if you start to get out of the situation an emergency might not put you back in,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.