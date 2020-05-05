Poll: Bullock leads Daines in Senate race

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a poll released today by Montana State University, Gov. Steve Bullock is shown leading the 2020 U.S. Senate race against Republican incumbent Steve Daines, with 46% of respondents saying they’d vote for Bullock if the election were held today. For Daines, that number is 39%.

In the presidential race, President Donald Trump led Democratic candidate Joe Biden by 5.6 percentage points. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6%.

Much of the poll, which surveyed 738 Montanans from mid to late April, focused on the political impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Asked about Bullock’s job performance handling the response, 70% of those surveyed said they approve or strongly approve of his performance. Approval of Daines’ job performance during the coronavirus response was 48%, while 28% said they didn’t know.

David Parker, chair of MSU’s political science department and one of the poll researchers, largely attributes those numbers to the role executive officials play in times of crisis, and to media coverage and voters attention being focused so intently on the state’s efforts to staunch the spread of COVID-19.