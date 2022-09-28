 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest

GREAT FALLS — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement was shot and killed Wednesday morning by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana.

Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton said at a news conference that police officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals and went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant.

The fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers, Newton said. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot.

Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.

Newton said Great Falls Police did not have all the details, did not disclose whether the person was shot in the front or back and said the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation would handle an investigation into the shooting.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the encounter.

