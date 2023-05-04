To a casual eye, the lawmaking process can look only like a bunch of people talking into microphones. But when looking through the lens of a camera, it's a process that runs the gamut of human emotion and experience. On display is anger and joy, solidarity and betrayal. It can be quiet at times and loud at others. It’s a process that is a sum of its characters. From the lawmakers and lobbyists all trying to push their interests and ideas, to staff and security that keep the whole thing running. The public is the star of the show as citizens provide testimony, and legislators herald the work in their honor.
And it all plays out in Montana’s crown jewel of a building. With rooms washed in natural light, dark hallways, timeless art and commanding architecture. But for now, the people’s work in the people’s house has come to a close.
The Montana House of Representatives debates legislation on the House Floor on May 1, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, shields himself from falling snow with a National School Choice Week scarf during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol on Jan. 27, 2023.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, wears sunglasses on the House floor of the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Erin Brewer comforts Camille Kiefel after they both testified in favor of SB99 before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Two women walk up the Grand Staircase on the first day of the 68th Montana Legislature on Jan. 2, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Montana House of Representatives debates bills on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Republican lawmakers hug and talk before a bill signing ceremony outside the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a day after adjournment of the 68th Montana Legislature.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Anatheia Smith testifies against HB 359 in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in the state Capitol . Also pictured on right is Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, the bill's sponsor.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Montana State Capitol in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the House gallery on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, during a press conference ahead of the start of the legislative session on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A scene from the opening day of the 68th Montana Legislature on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Montana State Capitol in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Lawmakers and lobbyists walk through the state Capitol during the 68th Montana Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, is joined on the House Floor by his son on Jan. 11, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Diana Burd holds a photo of Arden Pepion during a hearing on HB18 before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Senators debate SB99 on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Jessie Wiles and Michelle Uberuaga from Moms Clean Air Force listen to speakers at the Climate Advocacy Day rally on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in the Capitol rotunda.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Gov. Greg Gianforte delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Montana Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Montana State Capitol in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Supporters of the Montana Constitution gather in the state Capitol rotunda on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, hangs her head while lawmakers debate SB99 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, yells at Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, on the Senate floor while lawmakers debate SB99 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Montana State Capitol in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A scenes from a drag show at the state Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Members of the minority party rise as Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, calls for a meeting of the House Rules Committee on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, reaches out to a supporter after the Montana House of Representatives voted to ban her from the chamber on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Sunlight fills the Grand Staircase on May 1, 2023 in the state Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Thom Bridge is a photojournalist at the Independent Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!