Pat McVay, Montana's first hunter education instructor, dies at 100

“I can tell you he was one of Montana’s more colorful characters,” Marsha Voermans said. “He didn’t live with any regrets. He lived every minute of his 100 years.”

Cody Voermans recalled his grandfather’s upbeat personality as well, including the joyful way he greeted people.

“He was a very driven and confident guy, a guy a lot of people could go to for life advice,” he said.

McVay thoroughly enjoyed an Evan Williams Whiskey at 4:30 p.m. and would say, “The cap is always off the bottle,” to those who enjoyed joining him.

One place the cap was always off the bottle was the country south of Malta in Phillips County where McVay, family and friends set up a hunting camp for more than four decades. He befriended landowners throughout the area who would come each year for a big tent party in what he affectionately called the “Prairie Dog Motel, Bar and Café,” Cody Voermans said, recalling one year when they had to have parking attendants due to the large crowd.

“He loved that area … it was very dear to his heart and it’s still going today,” he said.