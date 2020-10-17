Owners hope to rebuild historic Montana inn destroyed by fire

The Hotel Gilman was originally constructed in 1912 in the community of Gilman, located 2 miles northeast of Augusta on U.S. Highway 287. Gilman faded away in the 1920s.

"They fought back and forth to be the dominant town," Matt Folkman said. "Augusta ended up winning out."

After Gilman lost, Hotel Gilman was cut in half. Mules were used to haul it up the road to Augusta.

"There was a lot of character to that building," Folkman said.

Names of old coffee brands could be seen in the hallway floors. The tin cans were used to cover the seams where the hotel had been cut in half.

"They had little tacks and they had tacked right over the seam of the floor so you could still see the branding from back in the day," Folkman said.

Over the fireplace in a breakfast nook was a sketch of a cowboy riding a bronc in a pencil sketch, dated in 1913. A cowboy staying at the hotel — not Charlie Russell — who was lying on his back decided to sketch the piece on the ceiling. Over time the sketch was covered by wallpaper. The piece was discovered in a remodel, framed and placed above the fireplace.

"It was just a really unique piece of art," Folkman said.