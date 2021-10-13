Our COVID cocoon: The parents aren't alright (but help may be coming)

My wife, Beagan, and I now flinch every time we see a school number on our phones' caller ID. Are they closing again? Will our bosses be understanding this time? Can we find part-time care at the last minute? Are we even allowed to bring in that outside help if we're in quarantine?

But the record hospitalizations and spike in COVID deaths put the problems of our confined — yet healthy — family in perspective. The same day my son was tested, Montana was among the top 5 states for new case rates and the governor sent National Guard troops to help hospitals bursting with COVID patients. The 1,326 new COVID cases reported by the state included 118 kids under age 10.

Our pediatrician's office is part of the St. Peter's Health system, which was implementing crisis standards of care to ration medical services. Several hundred feet from us at the doctor's office, all eight intensive care beds in the main wing of the hospital were filled, six by COVID patients.

Here we were, just three weeks into the school year, and we were drained. Beagan and I spent much of August and September trying to manage the kids and our jobs. How bad might it get when the cold weather forced us all back indoors?