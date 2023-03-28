A bill to create an organ donor’s memorial on the Capitol Complex has made it out of a Senate committee, but not without some objection.

House Bill 585 co-sponsored by Rep. Marvin Weatherwax Jr., D-Browning, advanced out of the Senate state Administration Committee on Monday with a 8-2 vote. It will now move to the Senate floor.

The bill would establish a memorial on the east portion of the Capitol Complex for Montana’s organ donors and requires private funding. The bill passed out of the House 68-31 on March 2.

The Capitol Complex Advisory Council at its Dec. 5 meeting, approved the Governor’s Office of Community Service progressing with the proposal to the state Legislature but not allowing any money from the state general fund to be used to pay for it.

Council members also reviewed Bozeman architect Kenneth J. VanDeWalle's sketch of the memorial.

The project is estimated to cost $300,000-$400,000.

Patrick Yawakie, representing the Blackfeet Tribe, said the U.S. Health and Resources Administration notes there are 104,234 people on the transplant. He also said 17 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

The Governor’s Office of Community Service wanted to create an outdoor memorial to honor organ donors and their families. The memorial is called “The Threshold of Life: A symbol of hope for those in waiting.”

Sarah Sadowski, director of the office of Governor's Office of Community Service, told the committee there are 196 Montanans awaiting an organ transplant.

The proposed memorial will be built in the northeast portion of the complex, behind the Montana Supreme Court building and along an existing path in an area now known as Capitol Park.

According to state law, a bust, plaque, statue, memorial or monument may not be displayed on a long-term basis in the capitol complex or capitol grounds unless it is approved by the Legislature.

“I think this is a very nice gesture and I think it will be a very important thing for those who have received an organ and as well as for those who have donated an organ,” Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, said.

“It really is a huge decision,” she said.

Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork – who said he is an organ donor and has family members who are organ donors – said the state is going to devote energy and time and asked if the memorial is a worthwhile.

“I have lots of stuff I just don’t bring because it is taking up our time and money,” he said, adding that while it is nice, he did not know if it was a “worthwhile venture.”

“I know we all get to vote our own conscience, but I don’t see a need for it, Madam Chair,” he said, later adding next session he would bring 10 similar bills and there would be plaques “all over the building.”

He and Sen. Dan Bartel, R-Lewistown, voted against the bill.

McKamey said she had no problem with it as long as it is paid for by private donations and OK’d by the Capitol Complex Committee.

Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, asked if anyone know what the memorial would look like, a comment which was made by another lawmaker earlier.

Sen. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, said she hoped the object would engage people to consider being organ donors.

She said it’s “a lovely thought to do something for a total stranger because most of the time that is what happens. It’s probably the ultimate giving … I just think we should celebrate that.”

Hayman will carry the bill to the Senate floor.