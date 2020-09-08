Officials worry pandemic politicization undermines public health

“It makes it hard on a local public health department,” Niemann said. “Public opinion is not how we make decisions. We make decisions based on good public health processes and science.”

Niemann said Lewis and Clark County decided to allow high school sports, but disallow spectators, because such gatherings increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. After that decision, the department was flooded with feedback from upset parents.

“The last week, it’s just been a flood of calls and emails and very, very angry parents that insisted we reconsider, and it’s not always been very respectfully done,” Niemann said. “People have called and left disrespectful and belligerent voicemails toward us. Our role is to protect our community from the spread of this virus.”

After the outcry, the local health board approved Niemann's proposal to allow a limited number of spectators at sporting events with an approved safety plan in place. Niemann said many of the people criticizing public health officials are doing so based on inaccurate information, and stressed the importance of relying on authoritative information sources such as the Centers for Disease Control, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and local health officials.