Officials release name of Helena man killed in plane crash
Officials release name of Helena man killed in plane crash

View from Ramshorn Peak

A view from the summit of Ramshorn Peak shows the Madison Range to the west.

 Tom Kuglin

GREAT FALLS — Officials in Madison County have released the name of a Helena man who died in a plane crash in southwestern Montana last week.

Brandon Hogan, 52, died last Thursday in a Cessna crash in the Madison Range east of Ennis, ABC Fox Montana reported.

Two people were injured, one of whom was able to call 911 to report the crash, officials said.

The plane left Helena last Thursday morning for a flight to Jackson, Wyoming. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

