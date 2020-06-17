Officials predict active Montana fire season amid COVID-19

"These days, we're always one flash drought away from a very challenging fire season," he said.

Bullock said that preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be one of the state's missions in the upcoming fire season.

"We're committed to aggressive initial attack in order to minimize risk exposure to our personnel and the public, by keeping fires small and their duration as short as possible," Bullock said.

Officials used last weekend's fire south of Helena as an example of the threat the season poses.

"It was very much the fire that we have worried about in Helena for some time," said Director of Natural Resources and Conservation John Tubbs.

The fire, spread by high wind on Saturday, led to numerous pre-evacuation notices in neighborhoods in Jefferson County and Lewis and Clark County. All notices were lifted by Tuesday.

The fire was not contained as of Tuesday, but no structures were lost to the fire, Tubbs said. The source of the fire is still under investigation.

Iris Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

