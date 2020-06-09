NorthWestern Energy halting nighttime access to Hauser Dam starting Nov. 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NorthWestern Energy will begin halting access to Hauser Dam overnight starting Nov. 1 to help prevent criminal activity in the area.

Beginning Nov. 1, an automated gate located on the Hauser Dam Road just north of Black Sandy State Park Day Use site will close at 8 p.m. through the end of March. From April through the end of October, the gate will close at 10 p.m. Users will still be able to exit the area after these designated hours. The gate will open at 5 a.m. daily.

NorthWestern Energy owns and maintains the access road past the state park.

The change in public access is for public safety and to mitigate activities such as underage use of alcohol, drug use, vandalism and littering that has been occurring in the area.

“We’ve tracked the timing and use of the area and used that data to set the hours to maximize public access,” NorthWestern Energy Hydropower License Compliance Manager Andy Welch said in a statement. “The designated hours will support the majority of recreational use at the site. They limit access at night, when most of the illegal activity has been observed in the area.”

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office voiced support for the closure.

“It is disappointing that this action must be taken, but it is necessary for the safety and welfare of law-abiding citizens using the area,” Sherriff Leo Dutton said in a statement.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3