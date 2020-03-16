You are the owner of this article.
No injuries after MHP vehicle rear-ends sheriff's car at traffic stop
Three law enforcement officers that were involved in a crash near Helena over the weekend sustained no injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop west of Broadwater Hot Springs on U.S. Highway 12. The vehicle was suspected to be linked to a burglary, Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

During the stop, an MHP vehicle that arrived as backup rear-ended one of the county’s vehicles, Dutton said, describing the conditions as icy.

The deputies were evaluated at St. Peter’s Health and cleared and have returned to work, Dutton said.

The trooper involved also sustained no injuries, said John Barnes, Montana Department of Justice spokesman.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

