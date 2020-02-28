News of the Odd: Some U.S. consumers are associating Corona beer with coronavirus

Some American consumers are associating Corona beer with the the deadly coronavirus amid growing fears about an outbreak in the United States, according to news reports.

A recent survey by 5WPR found that 38% of Americans would not buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the virus outbreak. Another survey by YouGov found that the number of consumers planning to purchase Corona fell to its lowest level in two years.

There is no connection between the coronavirus and Corona beer.

The makers of Corona beer do not plan to change their advertising strategy despite the name's unfortunate similarity to the virus. Constellation Brands, which brews the popular lager, said in a statement that its customers "understand there is no link between the virus and our business."

"Sales of Corona remain very strong and we appreciate the continued support from our fans," Constellation Brands spokesperson Stephanie McGuane told CNN Business.