New service looks to match buyers, sellers of Montana water rights

Matching buyers and sellers of water rights as well as firms that can work out the notoriously complex transactions is the goal of a new online platform in the West and in Montana.

Kristina Ribella started Western Water Market earlier this year after working as a project manager for Washington Water Trust. It was there working on in-stream flow transfers that she saw an opportunity to create an online service to help break through some of the challenges.

“I had people wanting to sell water rights and couldn’t find the right fit – I saw how difficult it was to make those connections,” she said. “It was just this huge inefficiency in the market and I thought that there has to be a better way to do this.”

In the West, water rights have a priority date, meaning that the oldest water right has the first allocation of water, followed by the next oldest and so on. But that also comes with a “use it or lose it” requirement, meaning that if the allocated water is not used for its intended purpose for more than five years, that water right can be relinquished. One issue Ribella has seen is that a water right may have an early priority date and the owner still has documentation and believes the right to be valid, but it may have been relinquished decades ago.