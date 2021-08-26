New Montana law sows confusion, defiance over school quarantines

Micah Hill, superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools, said he received guidance from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office that confirmed the law means quarantine protocols must be the same for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

Hill described that interpretation as a “game changer” for schools as the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus races through the state. Kalispell’s Flathead County has among the highest number of active COVID cases with just 41% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Only 1 in 4 children eligible for a COVID vaccine are vaccinated, according to county health officials. Hill estimates about two-thirds of his staff are vaccinated.

“If everybody is getting quarantined with a more contagious variant, you could see a lot of people out of school, staff and students, and [that] really threatens the ability of schools to stay open,” Hill said.

As a result of the law, some Montana county health and school officials have decided to drop quarantine orders. Instead, they are making quarantining an option for exposed students.