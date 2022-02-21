New, cleaner Amtrak locomotives debut on Empire Builder route

Amtrak is using the Empire Builder route that rolls through Montana to debut new locomotives that it says are cleaner, faster and more fuel-efficient than their predecessors.

Engines 301 and 302, which are part of the westbound train from Chicago to Seattle, are among the first of 75 locomotives being delivered.

Amtrak and Siemens Mobility developed the ALC-42 locomotive series for heavier and longer trains traveling thousands of miles in a single trip, Amtrak said in a Feb. 8 news release. They are made in the United States and part of the Siemens “Charger” group of locomotives.

Amtrak is paying for the new locomotives and multiyear maintenance support with nearly $850 million set aside when the order was placed in 2019. The new engines will primarily replace the Amtrak P40 and P42 locomotives, some of which have been in service for more than 25 years, officials said.

Not every Empire Builder train traveling through Montana will have a Charger locomotive just yet, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said, adding there are now only four of the new engines operating. He said the Empire Builder now runs five days a week.

He said one of the locomotives has already “encountered a pickup truck and picked up some cosmetic damage.”

Magliari said the next Charger will pass through Montana on Wednesday.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said in the news release from Amtrak that the 2,200-mile Empire Builder route helps connect Montanans “and brings visitors from across the country to our great state.”

“Amtrak’s new locomotives will support Montana jobs, our tourism economy and folks along the Hi-Line who rely on Amtrak to access critical services,” he said.

The locomotives are part of Amtrak’s sustainability initiative and are more environmentally-friendly than their 1990s predecessors, company officials said. They reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide by more than 89% and particulate matter by 95%, while consuming less fuel than the locomotives being retired. They also reach a greater top speed, 125 mph.

Amtrak Vice President and Chief Mechanical Officer George Hull in a Feb. 8 ceremony at Chicago Union Station said railroading contributes a small portion of emissions nationally, and they want to be the cleanest passenger railroad operating diesel trains in North America.

“We’re dedicated to continuously seeking new and innovative technologies that provide solutions to meet transportation needs while reducing health and climate impacts,“ he said in a news release.

He said Amtrak is working with Siemens to order more of these locomotives, particularly for the long-distance trains.

Michael Cahill, president of Rolling Stock, Siemens Mobility North America, said his company is a proud partner in these efforts.

“We are looking forward to seeing these Chargers safely transport millions of Americans across the nation, whether it be seeking new adventures or connecting to economic opportunity,” he said.

These locomotives are “Buy America” compliant and built at the Siemens Mobility’s rail manufacturing hub in Sacramento, California.

The locomotives will power trains used on these services: Auto Train (suburban Washington to suburban Orlando, Florida), California Zephyr (Chicago to San Francisco Bay), Capitol Limited (Washington to Chicago), Cardinal (New York to Chicago), City of New Orleans (Chicago to New Orleans), Coast Starlight (Seattle to Los Angeles) Crescent (New York to New Orleans), Empire Builder (Chicago to Seattle/Portland), Lake Shore Limited (New York/Boston to Chicago), Palmetto (New York to Savannah, Georgia) Silver Star & Silver Meteor (New York to Miami), Southwest Chief (Chicago to Los Angeles), Sunset Limited (New Orleans to Los Angeles) and Texas Eagle (Chicago to San Antonio, Texas).

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

