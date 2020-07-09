National Guard rescues man injured in Bob Marshall Wilderness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Army National Guard in Helena transported an injured man from the Bob Marshall Wilderness Thursday.

The man, who was in his 20s, suffered a broken leg near the Chinese Wall along the border of Lewis and Clark and Flathead counties, according to Capt. Kevin Wright with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

County search and rescue was contacted but did not deploy due to the remoteness of the injured man, he said, which triggered deployment of the National Guard late Thursday morning.

Wright did not have information on how the man was injured.

The man was transported to Helena for treatment.

