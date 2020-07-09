You are the owner of this article.
National Guard rescues man injured in Bob Marshall Wilderness
National Guard rescues man injured in Bob Marshall Wilderness

A member of the Elkhorn Search and Rescue team along with a German Shepherd

A member of Elkhorn Search and Rescue team along with a German shepherd are hoisted into a Montana Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter in this IR file photo.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Montana Army National Guard in Helena transported an injured man from the Bob Marshall Wilderness Thursday.

The man, who was in his 20s, suffered a broken leg near the Chinese Wall along the border of Lewis and Clark and Flathead counties, according to Capt. Kevin Wright with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

County search and rescue was contacted but did not deploy due to the remoteness of the injured man, he said, which triggered deployment of the National Guard late Thursday morning.

Wright did not have information on how the man was injured.

The man was transported to Helena for treatment.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

