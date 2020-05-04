MT Air National Guard conducting flyovers in recognition of COVID-19 support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Air National Guard will perform flyovers of 20 Montana cities and towns Wednesday to highlight frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Two C-130 aircraft from the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, in Great Falls will perform flyovers throughout Montana. The event is part of the Air Force Salutes flyover program with similar events planned throughout the nation, the National Guard said in a news release.

The purpose of the flyovers is to demonstrate the Air Force’s readiness during the national COVID-19 response and to recognize frontline health care workers. The flyovers are also intended to lift morale in towns, cities and states across America dealing with the health and economic impacts of the novel coronavirus, the National Guard said.

“The Montana Air National Guard salutes each Montanan serving on the frontlines in our combat against COVID-19,” Col. Buel Dickson, commander, 120th Airlift Wing, said in a statement. “These flyovers are a small gesture of appreciation to the heroes across the state. You epitomize the ethos as Montanans helping Montanans. We are indebted to your service and appreciate your efforts in trying to keep our state safe.”