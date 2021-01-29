Montana's state parks see record number of visitors in 2020

Montana’s state parks reported a record number of visitors in 2020, officials said Thursday, noting it was a 30% increase from 2019, despite temporary closures and declines in group activities at some facilities due to COVID-19.
State park visitation reached 3.4 million people, officials said, adding park attendance has increased 83% over the last decade. The largest monthly increase in 2020 over 2019 was 65% in March, when the parks had 151,911 visitors as opposed to 94,648 the same month the year before.
“The increased amount of people outdoors was evident, and our staff went above and beyond the call of duty to keep our parks safe and accessible,” Beth Shumate, parks division administrator at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said in a news release. “Montana State Parks provided immediate physical and mental health relief throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The state said visitation increased for 77.8% of the 55 state parks in 2020 compared to 2019.
FWP posted a report that said the top five most-visited parks in 2020 were:
1. Flathead Lake State Park, Flathead Lake – 471,690 visits (up 32.9%)
2. Giant Springs State Park, Great Falls - 384,309 visits (up 0.1%)
3. Cooney Reservoir State Park, Roberts - 359,607 visits (up 104.5%)
4. Lake Elmo State Park, Billings - 231,388 visits (up 27.1%)
5. Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Helena - 178,156 visits (up 32%)
Region 1 in northwest Montana had a 29.6% increase, officials said. Region 2 in western Montana had a 42.6% increase. Region 3 in southwestern Montana had an 8.3% increase. Region 4 in north-central Montana had a 19.4% increase. Region 5 in south-central Montana had a 50.5% increase and Regions 6 and 7 in eastern Montana had a 37.8% increase.
The increases were not seen across the board as officials did note that visitation dipped by 52.8% at Lewis and Clark Caverns, due to a sharp decline in tour offerings. Other parks seeing dips included Clark's Lookout (-1.3%), Hell Creek (-4.6%), First Peoples Buffalo Jump (-5.1%) and Fort Owen (-6.3%), according to the state report.
Near Helena, Black Sandy State Park saw a 60.2% increase, from 43,241 visitors to 69,288, officials said. Ackley Lake jumped 104.4%, from 32,522 visitors to 66,480, and Missouri Headwaters increased 36.6%, from 51,898 to 70,917.
Officials said the visitation data is based on reported estimates from 45 of Montana's 55 state parks. They also noted some parks are seasonally closed. And in several instances campgrounds were closed around March 21 due to the state's COVID-19 directive.
Yellowstone National Park, which was closed for more than a month last spring, had 3.8 million people in 2020, down 5% from 2019, it was reported Thursday.
The state report, "2020 Montana State Parks Annual Visitation Update," is at https://rb.gy/y4caf7.
