Montana's state parks see record number of visitors in 2020

Montana’s state parks reported a record number of visitors in 2020, officials said Thursday, noting it was a 30% increase from 2019, despite temporary closures and declines in group activities at some facilities due to COVID-19.

State park visitation reached 3.4 million people, officials said, adding park attendance has increased 83% over the last decade. The largest monthly increase in 2020 over 2019 was 65% in March, when the parks had 151,911 visitors as opposed to 94,648 the same month the year before.

“The increased amount of people outdoors was evident, and our staff went above and beyond the call of duty to keep our parks safe and accessible,” Beth Shumate, parks division administrator at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said in a news release. “Montana State Parks provided immediate physical and mental health relief throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The state said visitation increased for 77.8% of the 55 state parks in 2020 compared to 2019.

FWP posted a report that said the top five most-visited parks in 2020 were: