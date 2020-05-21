Montana's new unemployment claims dropped again last week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HELENA — Applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Montana declined for the sixth straight week as the state is reopening its economy after coronavirus-related closures, the U.S. Employment and Training Administration said Thursday.

The number of new applications during the week ending of May 16 fell to 3,384, a decrease of 10% from the previous week, but an increase of 442.3% from the number of applications submitted the same week last year.

Since March 14, Montana has processed 101,601 new claims for unemployment, including more than 21,000 during the week ending on April 4. The total represents 22.3% of the Montana workers who are eligible for the unemployment insurance program. The totals do not include gig workers, who can receive federal unemployment payments.

With people returning to work as businesses reopened over the past three weeks, the state's unemployment rate as of May 16 was 10.5%, according to the Tax Foundation. The unemployment rate was 4.2% in February, before the economic shutdowns put in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.