Montana's Medicaid work requirement still pending approval

Nonetheless, CMS has continued to review similar requests.

As of June 17, 10 states were awaiting approval for Medicaid work requirements, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In response to a request for an interview about the timeline of Montana’s request, a CMS spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the agency is in ongoing discussions with Montana, but “does not comment on specifics of those discussions.”

“CMS is required to review each state’s proposal on its own merits and consider whether the proposed waivers and/or expenditure authorities are consistent with federal policies,” the spokesperson said.

In response to a question about what impact Montana’s requirements could have during the pandemic, Bullock said during the roundtable last week that he doesn’t think the rules would have severed people from the coverage.

He said Montana’s new rules came with “some sidelines around them, constraints around them.” For example, students, people who are full-time caretakers, and people who live in areas designated as high-poverty don’t fall under the work requirement.