Montana's COVID-19 surge is delaying some county health departments' contact tracing efforts

Despite the challenges, public health officials say contact tracing should still be prioritized as much as possible, even if that means doing it less thoroughly.

“We will absolutely continue to do case investigation [and] contact tracing, but unfortunately, we just are not able to work fast enough,” said Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann. “And our resources continue to be really strained. And on top of that, we’re all tired. We do [contact tracing] even when we’re not in the middle of a pandemic. We do case investigation, contact tracing for whooping cough in a school … We’re just doing it on a scale that is so much greater than any of us were ever equipped for at the beginning of this year, and still really not equipped for.”

In an attempt to respond to the spiking scale of demand for contact tracing, the state has partnered with the University of Montana to offer free training and certification for volunteer contact tracers. So far, 170 volunteers have been certified, and another 300 are currently enrolled in the course.