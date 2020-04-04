Montana youths bring lawsuit over state energy policy

“The goal of this lawsuit is to make the state of Montana part of the solution to climate change rather than part of the problem that is the climate crisis,” he said.

Hernandez and the 16 youths, who range in age from 2 to 18, are asking the court to direct the state to develop a new energy plan that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and the effects of climate change.

“We are saying to state agencies and the defendants to come up with a plan that’s scientifically justifiable, that’s in-line with the scientific consensus,” he said. “We’re not asking the court to shut everything down.”

Hernandez noted that a fossil fuel transition would generate jobs while also helping the environment. The youth plaintiffs are uniquely vulnerable to climate change, he believes, due to the increasing impacts and because they are still developing physically, making them particularly susceptible to maladies such as wildfire smoke. Hernandez called it a “cheap shot” to say the youths are plaintiffs for publicity reasons.

“To say they’re being used is insulting to the children – I think they’re tremendously courageous,” he said.