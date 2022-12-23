Montana workplace deaths hit 40 in 2021, return to pre-pandemic levels

Forty workplace deaths were reported in Montana in 2021, the highest number in 10 years, Montana Department of Labor & Industry officials said, adding that occupational fatalities had risen to their pre-pandemic mean as workers returned to job sites.

That figure is 38% higher than the 29 job-related fatalities in 2020 during the midst of COVID-19, according to the study done through the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program, state officials said Monday.

“As more Montanans returned to work in 2021 the number of fatal occupational injuries fell in line with past years," Employment Standards Division Administrator Eric Strauss said in an email. “In 2020 the number of fatalities was naturally lower as more Montanans were working from home.”

The year 2021 had the highest number of occupational fatalities since 49 deaths were reported in 2011, but it did not have the highest number ever. In 1992, there were 65 deaths reported. Statistics prior to that time were not immediately available. There were 38 in 2019 and 2016, 28 in 2018 and 32 in 2017.

Officials said 36 of the deaths in 2021 occurred in private industry and the other four were in government. Officials also said 36 of the deaths involved men.

And of the deaths in 2021, 12, or 30%, were to people who were self-employed.

Transportation incidents were listed as the leading cause with 23 deaths, or 58% of the fatalities.

“Aircraft and train incidents, vehicle incidents, pedestrian vs. vehicle, collisions between vehicles, and non-collision incidents such as jack-knife or overturn of vehicles could be considered a transportation event,” Department of Labor and Industry officials said.

“Falls, slips and trips recorded six fatalities while violence and other injuries by persons or animals accounted for five,” the report stated.

Transportation and material moving occupations accounted for 11 fatalities, construction and extraction had 10, management occupations had nine and workers in farming, fishing and forestry had four fatal incidents.

In regard to 34 of the fatalities, the study found that nine of the deaths were people age 55 to 64, seven were 65 and older, seven were 35 to 44, six were 45 to 54, and five were 25 to 34.

The fatality census, conducted nationwide, is part of a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics safety and health statistics program that provides a complete count of fatal work injuries in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The CFOI study includes data for all fatal work injuries, whether they are covered by the Occupational Safety and Health Act or other federal or state agency regulations or are outside the scope of regulatory coverage.

Information on work-related illnesses are excluded from this census because of the latency period of many occupational illnesses and difficulties associated with linking illnesses to work, officials said.

These fatality statistics are used to fulfill a commitment to increasing safety in the workplace, state officials said.

Holly O’Dell, president and chief executive officer of the Montana State Fund, which is the state’s largest workers' compensation provider, said the state needs to remain focused.

“While accident frequency is returning to pre-pandemic levels, the tight labor market gives us new opportunities to partner with employers around the value of investing in health and safety and engaging with new employees and young workers in a post-pandemic world.”

To know more

To read the report online, go to https://bit.ly/3WwJCYp.