Montana VA screening patients for coronavirus symptoms

The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System has implemented new screening measures for patients due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The VA is asking veterans to call before visiting any Montana VA hospital or clinic if they are experiencing the following symptoms: signs of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Patients may call 877-468-8387 and press 3 before visiting a facility, the VA said in a news release.

Veterans also have an option of signing into MyHealtheVet to send a message to their health care providers. Virtual care visits are available through MyHealtheVet or the VA Video Connect app on a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Employees are also being asked to stay home if they are experiencing fever, cough, or other symptoms, the VA said.

“VA has a comprehensive plan in place to protect the health of everyone who visits or works at one of our facilities,” according to the news release. “Using an abundance of caution, all VA medical facilities nationwide are implementing screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19.”

The protocol will be in place until further notice.