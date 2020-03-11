Montana VA screening patients for coronavirus symptoms

The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System has implemented new screening measures for patients due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The VA is asking veterans to call before visiting any Montana VA hospital or clinic if they are experiencing the following symptoms: signs of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Patients may call 877-468-8387 and press 3 before visiting a facility, the VA said in a news release.
Veterans also have an option of signing into MyHealtheVet to send a message to their health care providers. Virtual care visits are available through MyHealtheVet or the VA Video Connect app on a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Employees are also being asked to stay home if they are experiencing fever, cough, or other symptoms, the VA said.
“VA has a comprehensive plan in place to protect the health of everyone who visits or works at one of our facilities,” according to the news release. “Using an abundance of caution, all VA medical facilities nationwide are implementing screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19.”
The protocol will be in place until further notice.
“To be clear, our providers have not encountered anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, this is a precautionary measure,” the VA said. “Onsite, we are utilizing standardized screening questions at strategic entry points and during initial clinical screening.”
Veterans are asked to arrive early for appointments and to try and limit the number of people accompanying them.
“Our facility is fully staffed, supplied and committed to helping keep Veterans safe,” said Judy Hayman, MTVA executive director. “We have been collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services, state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure Veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols.
“The good news is, simple infection control techniques such as handwashing, covering your mouth and nose while sneezing, and not touching your face appear to help control the spread of both the flu and COVID-19 viruses.”
A Montana resident visiting Maryland tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday. The case will be classified as Montana's first, but Maryland health officials will take the lead in addressing it, according to officials in that state.
No cases of people with coronavirus have been confirmed within Montana.
The case's assignment to Montana is because of the patient's Montana residency, something Gov. Steve Bullock's office called a "common practice" for public health surveillance.
The patient is a woman in her 70s. She had been in contact with a person diagnosed with the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, and was tested for the disease at a hospital in Anne Arundel County, which encompasses the city of Annapolis.
The patient is in "fair" condition, according to Maryland health officials, and is being kept in an Anne Arundel county hospital in isolation.