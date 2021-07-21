Montana VA included in lawsuit over information requests

The Montana VA is among 14 federal veterans facilities named in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, claiming information requests were not fulfilled in a timely manner regarding questions over some new programs.

The AFP Foundation said the VA failed to provide records it requested within 20-30 business days, the allotted time frame, and they are suing to get the information.

They want the court to order the defendant to process the requests within 20 business days and keep the VA from putting the requests through a “centralized political review” process.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said the Virginia-based AFP Foundation had asked in May how the agency is implementing the VA Mission Act of 2018 and the Veterans Community Care Program (VCCP).

The VCCP requires timely scheduling of appointments and referral to private care whenever the VA cannot provide prompt service, Americans for Prosperity said. They added that wait times must be calculated from the “date of request” for an appointment.