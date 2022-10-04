Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions

A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas.

The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents.

In terms of the VA being a good place to work, 67% of Helena workers agree. For comparison, Boise scored 73% and Salt Lake City and Denver both got 61%.

The VA All Employee Survey (AES), posted late last week, was launched in 1997 and rebranded with its current name in 2001. It has more than 60 questions that cover workplace experiences and leader behaviors

According to the scale used in the five key areas, 1 = strongly disagree, 2 = disagree, 3 = neutral, 4 = agree, 5 = strongly agree and 6 = do not know.

For innovation, in terms of employees feeling encouraged to come up with new and better ways of doing things, Montana scored 3.81, Idaho got 3.92, Utah got 3.82 and Colorado received 3.65.

For employees who think their skills and talents were used well in the workplace, Montana scored 3.82. That was 3.91 in Boise, 3.71 in Salt Lake City and 3.59 in Denver.

In the senior leader ethics score, Montana got 3.58. Idaho got 3.95 and Utah and Colorado each got 3.37.

In terms of developing skills in the workplace, Montana scored 3.82. In Idaho it was 3.94, Colorado was 3.71 and Utah was 3.85.

For employees who said they were involved in decisions that affect their work, Montana scored 3.82. That number was 3.76 in Idaho, 3.41 in Colorado and 3.59 in Utah.

All employees were invited to participate and responses remain anonymous. Results are shared with all VA employees.

Montana VA Health Care System officials said Tuesday that 1,004 employees volunteered to take the survey. They said the information will help the Montana VA in its efforts to improve operations.

“Hopefully, we will see deficiencies so we can correct them and highlight successes so that we can duplicate them,” Montana VA spokesman Matt Rosine said.

He said past results have been used to get feedback from employees to help find ways to improve.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites.