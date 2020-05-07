Montana unemployment claims decrease, some schools reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The number of unemployment claims filed in Montana last week decreased significantly while some small schools opened their doors to students Thursday as the state continues to relax restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

For the fourth straight day, Montana reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday from 465 tests run on Wednesday, the health department said. Montana has 456 confirmed cases, 16 deaths and six people remain hospitalized.

In southwestern Montana, tiny Willow Creek school opened to a couple dozen students to finish out the final 2 1/2 weeks of the school year. Students' temperatures were being taken as they got on the bus and entered the school. The students' desks will be placed 6 feet (2 meters) apart and lunchtime and class bells will be staggered to avoid having too many people in the hallways or bathrooms.

The school, southwest of Three Forks in Gallatin County, has 56 students and 18 teachers. About a quarter of the students planned to finish the school year from home, school officials said.

Schools in the eastern Montana towns of Circle and Melstone also planned to reopen on a voluntary basis Thursday, The Billings Gazette reported.