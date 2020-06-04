Montana unemployment applications decline, 47K out of work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Applications for unemployment payments in Montana declined last week as the state continues to lift closures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The number of new applications for job assistance submitted in Montana last week fell to 2,874, according to the U.S. Employment and Training Administration.

That's a decrease of nearly 25% from the 3,821 claims filed a week earlier, but an increase of nearly 280% from the number of applications submitted at the same time last year.

Montana has processed 108,572 claims for unemployment since March 14. That represents 23.8% of the total workforce eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

The maximum weekly unemployment benefit for Montana workers is $1,152, which includes the $600 federal supplement added as economic fallout from the coronavirus hit the U.S. hard.

As of May 23, 47,350 Montana residents were receiving unemployment benefits, which is 10.4% of all eligible employees.

The state made over 49,000 unemployment insurance payments totaling over $48 million last week, the Labor Department said.