Montana trust land revenue dips in last fiscal year

Arntzen will be the only returning member of the Land Board next year as Bullock is termed out, Fox termed out and lost in the primary for governor, Rosendale won election to Congress and Stapleton lost a congressional primary bid. Arntzen told the current commissioners that in the future, she would like to see more forecasting from DNRC on anticipated revenues.

“I look forward to working more closely with the governor’s office, DNRC and my fellow Land Board commissioners in the coming year to proactively produce strong funding from our trust lands,” she said.

The 2020 dip is down $7.1 million from 2019 and below the 10-year average of about $102 million but near the five-year average of about $92 million.

A mix of lower commodity prices including impacts from weather drove some of the depression in DNRC’s agricultural sector, which produced about $28.1 million, Thomas told the board.

“Production was good last year but the prices and harvest season was impacted,” he said.

With lower demand from brewers, the market for malt barley fell dramatically while weather left a sizable portion of the sugar beet crop in the ground. Cattle prices fared better, although DNRC sees higher revenues from farmed property than for grazing.